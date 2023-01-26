Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Cheers in Glitzy Party Dresses to Celebrate Fresh Vine Wine’s Whole Foods Launch

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are taking their Fresh Vine Wine brand to Whole Foods. Their cabernet sauvignon line will now be available for purchase at the grocery store chain. To celebrate, Dobrev posted a picture of the duo to her Instagram yesterday today.

The “Vampire Diaries” actress’ look was an off-the-shoulder mini romper style covered in black sequins with puffy exaggerated sleeves. In addition to the stylish sleeves, the neckline of Dobrev’s romper was plunging and angular, making for an ultra-risky but dynamic silhouette. Dobrev donned silver dangling earrings, completing the look.

In Hough’s case, the Broadway star opted for a red minidress, taking the more formal route, her look a satin strappy style with an equally plunging neckline. The “Footloose” actress sported gold jewelry and punctuated her ensemble with a bold red lip that matched her dress.

Although they were not visible in the picture, the duo likely completed their looks with stiletto heels.

Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Hough is equally fashionable. The “Safe Haven” actress often opts for strappy sandals, neutral mules, square-toed heels, and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

