Nina Dobrev Coordinates Vacation Style With Julianne Hough in Strappy Bikinis & Wrap Skirts

Nina Dobrev shared a photo to her Instagram Story yesterday which she took while on vacation with her friend and fellow actress Julianne Hough. The friends were both in bikinis with drinks in hand, while enjoying a boat ride.

Dobrev’s swimwear was a black and white floral style comprised of a halter top that gave way to a strappy midsection that wrapped around her waist. On bottom, Dobrev sported a maxi-length wrap skirt featuring a side slit.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough via Nina Dobrev’s Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

In a similar fashion, Hough wore a white halter-style bikini top with an equally strappy midsection. On bottom, she also wore a wrap skirt with a side slit, but in olive green. Both parties did not have shoes on.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Hough is equally fashionable. The “Safe Haven” actress often opts for strappy sandals, neutral mules, square-toed heels, and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

