Nina Dobrev Puts Sleek Finish On Lux Leather Trend With Studded Bomber Jacket & Slingback Pumps

Nina Dobrev gave the luxe leather trend a sleek upgrade for her latest outing. The “Vampire Diaries” actress was spotted dining at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 5.

For the night out, Dobrev donned an oversized leather bomber jacket. The outerwear was decorated with gold studs near the shoulders, zipper and cuffs. The piece also had slouchy sleeves, a round collar and a wide waistband.

Nina Dobrev arrrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Redeeming Love” star wore a black skintight tank top with loose-fitting paper bag trousers. Dobrev kept her accessories minimal and only carried a square leather Valentino clutch.

The entertainer parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a pink matte pout.

Related Serena Williams Shows Off New Nike Air Max 90 Futura X SWDC Sneakers Ellie Goulding Debuts New Bangs in Ruffled Top & Square-Toe Boots at BBC Studios Pink Hits High Notes in Red Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

A closer look at Nina Dobrev’s Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature Patent Leather Slingback Pumps. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Completing Dobrev’s look were Valentino Garavani’s VLogo Signature patent leather slingback pumps. Made in Italy, the silhouette is covered in patent leather and features Valentino Garavani’s signature VLogo embellishment on the toe and sits on a 3.1-inch stiletto heel.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Nina Dobrev arrrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Dobrev favors modern and slick footwear. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Nina Dobrev’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years.