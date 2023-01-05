Nina Dobrev Bravely Poses in Crochet Pants & Sneakers on Antarctica Trip

Nina Dobrev kicked off the new year, quite literally, flashing dynamic pose after pose in a slideshow of images from her trip to Antarctica, as seen on her Instagram on Jan 2. The actress traveled to the ice-covered continent with her boyfriend, Shaun White, and actress Zoey Deutch.

Facing the Antarctica weather, where the temperature can fall to -70 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter, Dobrev bravely posed outside in an all-black ensemble. She wore a plain black long-sleeve top with a squared-off neckline tucked into matching crochet pants. The bottoms featured a wide bell bottom hem with a tailored, high-waisted fit.

The “Degrassi” star shaded her features in large black aviator sunglasses and cozied up in a black fur hat. As for accessories, Dobrev donned a large silver watch and a few matching metal rings, adding a bit of bling.

Although they were slightly hard to see, Dobrev laced up gray low-top sneakers with a sleek lace-up silhouette and rigged tread. The style is simple but creates contrast when paired with her all-black outfit. The low-top pair was also comprised of thick rubber soles and rounded toes that gave the slightly sporty footwear traction and height, making them much more functional.

Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Nina Dobrev’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years.