Nikki Bella Gets Sleek in Black Minidress, Diamond Purse & Pumps on ‘Tamron Hall Show’ With Twin Sister Brie Bella

Nikka Bella had an all-black moment as she was spotted in New York City with her sister Brie Bella on Wednesday. Later that day, the twins appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” to talk about their new E! Special “Nikki Bella Says I Do.” The three-part series will premiere on Jan. 26 on the entertainment channel.

The professional wrestler wore a black knit long-sleeve minidress that featured a feather trim along the cuffs and hemline. She paired the look with sheer black-footed stockings.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are seen on Jan. 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Nikki opted for sparkling accessories with diamond studs and a matching ring. She also added a silver-toned round Mary Frances crossbody that featured a linked chain and embellishments that formed the shape of a diamond ring.

Nikki kept her dark brown hair in a sleek middle bun with two pieces framing her face that brought attention to her glamorous makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a red lip.

The television personality completed the look with a pair of black pumps. The patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps also had an ankle strap that supported the height from the stiletto heel which was about 4 inches tall.

Nikki’s twin sister Brie opted for a light brown plaid two-piece set that featured an off-the-shoulder button jacket and flared pants.

Brie also paired her look with diamond studs. She added to her accessories a black fur Saint Laurent handbag. Brie kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The WWE star slipped into a pair of red pumps. The suede pumps were primarily covered by her wide-leg pants but the round toe peeked through the front. She was most likely sporting a block or stiletto heel.

