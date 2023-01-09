Niecy Nash Guest Hosts ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Pleated Midi Dress & 7-Inch Metallic Platform Sandals

Niecy Nash is bringing vibrant style to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Jan. 10. The Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian will host the daytime talk show with guest actors, Bernie Hudson and Melia Kreiling.

Nash looked gorgeous for her appearance in a coral midi dress. The top of the garment included a V-neckline with pointy shoulder pads, a pleated overlap and a fitted skirt.

Niecy Nash guest hosts “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For glam, the “Claws” star went with soft eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Nash parted her hair in the middle and styled her blunt cut cob. To place more emphasis on her dress, she opted for minimal accessories.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a towering set of gold metallic platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette had crisscross straps, a small open-toe, a chunky outsole and a 7-inch rectangular heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Niecy Nash guest hosts “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with guests Ernie Hudson and Melia Kreiling on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Nash’s style expands beyond her talents on screen, the television host is known for stepping out in bold styles. Whether she’s onstage or attending a red carpet event, the “Reno 911” alum will always make a statement. Nash tends to gravitate towards sparkling silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. For footwear, she will likely step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy sandals.

