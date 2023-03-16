Nicole Scherzinger Twins With Big Bird in Yellow Suit & Metallic Platforms for ‘Sesame Street’ Night on ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger went bright for the “Sesame Street” night episode of “The Masked Singer,” which aired on Wednesday night.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer twinned with Big Bird, dressed in a sunshine yellow ensemble with metallic platforms.

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger with host Nick Cannon on the new episode of “The Masked Singer” which aired on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Pete Dadds

Scherzinger was outfitted in a blazer worn perched on her shoulders overtop a crisp matching button-down shirt. On bottom, the performer tucked her top into high-waisted coordinating bright yellow trousers in a baggy 70s-esque bell-bottom style.

Lifting herself to new heights, Scherzinger sported a daring pair of silver platform sandal heels that added a major boost to the hitmaker’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” songstress often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

The episode opened with Elmo singing “What’s The Name of that Song” followed by fellow Sesame Street tenants Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, the Count and other characters singing “Dynamite” by K-Pop boy band BTS. The episode also saw the unmasking of social media star Lele Pons and comedian Malin Akerman as the Jackalope and Squirrel respectively. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin surprised audiences with his appearance in this weeks episode just weeks after he collapsed on the field during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

