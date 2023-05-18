Nicole Scherzinger Serves Glamour In Feathered Dress and Shiny Heels on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Finale

Nicole Scherzinger brought dynamic glamour to the stage to announce the winner of “The Masked Singer” season 9.

After taking to the stage to sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to The Black Parade” and Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” Bishop Briggs was crowned the winner and unmasked. Nicole Scherzinger — who took to the stage in a sparkling embellished nude Fjolla Nila gown with feathered flared sleeves and gleaming metallic silver platform sandals — correctly guessed that Briggs had been performing in the wild Medusa costume.

Medusa is revealed to be Bishop Briggs in the finale episode of “The Masked Singer” on May 17, 2023. CREDIT: Fox

“Oh my gosh, this is the craziest, coolest thing ever,” Briggs exclaimed post-unmasking. “Thank you so much. Wow, this is so cool.”

Related Nicole Scherzinger Hits High Notes at King Charles III's Coronation Concert in Sheer Royal Blue Dress Nicole Scherzinger Poses in Black Booties With JoJo for Her 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Debut Nicole Scherzinger Channels Joan Crawford for Movie Night on 'The Masked Singer' in Vinyl Thigh-High Boots

Congratulating her “huge competitor, David Archuleta,” (aka The Macaw), the British “River” singer told Archuleta, “When I heard you in soundcheck, I said, ‘Oh no, but oh yes,’” before going on to call the experience a “surreal journey.” Archuleta made waves in April after performing Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” on the show.

Bishop Briggs performs during “The Masked Singer” season 9 finale last night. CREDIT: Fox

Scherzinger, who is best known for fronting The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000’s, joined the unique reality singing competition series as a panelist in 2019. Since then, the “Don’t Cha” hitmaker has appeared on the show in a number of standout looks, often garnering praise for her theme night outfits.

David Archuleta performs as the Macaw in the season 9 finale. CREDIT: Fox

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger has been known to favor sleek pumps and platform sandals from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Le Silla. While she regularly dons luxury footwear, she’s also a fan of shoes from accessible brands, including Steve Madden and Imagine by Vince Camuto. The former pop star’s closet also features colorful clogs from Crocs, sneakers from Fila and Nike, and boots and slip-on loafers courtesy of Gucci.

PHOTOS: See all the bold costumes throughout season nine of “The Masked Singer.”