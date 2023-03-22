Nicole Scherzinger Goes Western in Cowboy Boots for Country Night on ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger clearly had fun getting dressed up for the country night episode of “The Masked Singer,” which airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer channeled a cowgirl, sporting a distressed blue denim shirt tied in the front to crop it paired with high-waisted skinny jeans in a light wash. Adding to the denim-on-denim look, she also wore a red bandana fastened around her neck, creamy tan Western boots and a matching cowboy hat.

The leather boots were a bit slouchy, with a pointed toe, and featured a mid-sized block heel. In the past, Scherzinger has been seen in other cowboy boot silhouettes from brands such as The Kooples.

Taking to Instagram to share her double-denim ensemble, which she further accessorized with silver hoop earrings, the “Buttons” hitmaker captioned the post: “Bringing it back to my Kentucky roots for country night on @maskedsingerfox 🤠swipe to see who does the best hitch kick!” (Swipe to the last slide to see her in action.)

Scherzinger joined the popular reality singing competition show as a judge in 2019, appearing in every season since, alongside Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

When it comes to shoes, the 44-year-old has been known to favor sleek pumps and platform sandals from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Le Silla. While she regularly dons luxury footwear, she’s also a fan of shoes from accessible brands, including Steve Madden and Imagine by Vince Camuto. The former pop star’s closet also features colorful clogs from Crocs, sneakers from Fila and Nike, and boots and slip-on loafers courtesy of Gucci.