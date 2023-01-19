Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Impressive Dance Move in Sweatsuit & Goes Barefoot

Nicole Scherzinger showed off an impressive dance move in her latest Instagram video. The dance lover hit a high kick in the Instagram Reel.

For her video, Scherzinger donned a camel-colored sweatsuit, featuring a turtleneck top that she tucked into the loose-fitting coordinating pants with a high-waisted and wide-leg hem. It offers up flexibility and versatility as the pieces can be styled up, down and separately.

Her dark signature tresses were styled in long, voluminous loose waves and her dewy makeup included a cat eye liner, striking eyebrows, and rosy cheeks. This off-duty looked called for no accessories.

While the singer was barefoot, her footwear arsenal consists of brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Le Silla, Gucci, The Kooples, Fila and Nike. Over the years, we have watched Scherzinger strap into a variety of styles, but she’s most drawn to a towering stiletto heel.

“The Masked Singer” co-host has been having fun on Instagram in stylish outfits and trendy dances. From doing the Cuff It” challenge with Leann Rimes, wearing a gold sequined Julien Macdonald gown and metallic platform heels to her “Made You Look” performance in a bustier top and leggings with stiletto-heeled boots proving that social media can be fun.

