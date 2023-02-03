Nicole Richie Does Night-Out Dressing in Sparkling Minidress & Louboutins for Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Nicole Richie had a sparkling fashion moment as she attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party on Thursday. Other stars were also in attendance including Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and Madelyn Cline.

The “Simple Life” star wore a silver sequin-embellished minidress and layered it with a black blazer.

Nicole Richie at the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party held at the Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com

Richie opted for minimal accessories with a pair of diamond studs. She added to the look with a black leather crossbody with gold hardware. Richie kept her blond locks in a sleek bun which kept the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a glossy lip.

The fashion designer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. The satin heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The heels brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall. The designer’s infamous red sole brought a hint of color to the neutral look.

The last time we saw the reality TV star was last month on the “Baking It” holiday special wearing a green turtleneck with Dr. Martens.

Stella McCartney hosted a party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, Muna, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

