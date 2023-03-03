Nicole Ari Parker Slips on Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Roger Vivier’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Presentation

French luxury shoes and accessories brand Roger Vivier celebrated creative director Gherardo Felloni’s new “La Maison Vivier” collection with a star-studded party last night at Maison de l’Amérique latine in Paris. Nicole Ari Parker, Ciara, Carla Bruni, and Gwendoline Christie were among the guests at the celebrity-packed soireé.

Parker attended the event wearing a dramatic beige fur coat, covering up a black top with a graphic print. She completed the look with baggy fleece trousers matching her coat and, of course, Roger Vivier shoes and bag.

Nicole Ari Parker at “La Maison Vivier” event on March 2, in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

For footwear, she opted for a pair of the brand’s iconic buckle flats in black. The Flower Strass Buckle Ballerinas in satin feature a silk satin upper, a jeweled buckle crafted with crystal flowers and a leather interior.

Related Ciara Models Bomber Jacket Dress & Knee-High Boots at Off-White's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Ciara Models Red Bikini Barefoot With Tinted Sunglasses for Empowering Message Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Ripped Jeans & Buckle Roger Vivier Sneakers

Parker also carried the Viv’ Choc Colored Twist Bag reimagined in blue, purple and yellow fabric for this season.

Gherardo Felloni and Gwendoline Christie at Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Gwendoline Christie was another guest at the party where she displayed some Parisian chic flair wearing a gold buttoned black long coat matching her I Love Vivier pumps that featured a delicate 1.8-inch heel.

She posed with the brand’s creative director Gherardo Felloni in front of a giant pair of scissors that served as the perfect backdrop for photos but also reminded guests of the couture details in the brand’s latest collection.

Ciara was also in attendance. She wore a large chunky sweater with holes as a dress and dressed it up with a pair of over-the-knee black leather combat boots with a slouchy finish and no accessories.

Ciara at Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Felloni’s new collection is inspired by shoemaker and couturier Roger Vivier and pays “tribute to the exquisitely Parisian elegance and carefree spirit distinctive of the Vivier woman,” as the brand shared in a statement. As part of this homage, Felloni is bringing back the Choc heel, launched in 1959, and the iconic Viv’ Choc Me bag, another of the brand’s signature pieces.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Roger Vivier’s Fall 2023 Presentation With Ciara, Nicole Ari Parker & More