Nicole Ari Parker Blooms in Rose Cape, Bodysuit & Red Satin Pumps at Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Nicole Ari Parker was in full bloom for Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress was one of the numerous star guests in the front row for the occasion, including Lori Harvey, Emma Roberts, Florence Pugh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Parker arrived to view creative director Pierpolo Piccioli’s latest collection — titled “Black Tie” — in Paris on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic outfit. The “And Just Like That…” star’s attire featured a white long-sleeve bodysuit coated in an overlapping print of red roses, giving it a garden-worthy effect.

Nicole Ari Parker attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, Parker layered the piece with a flowing floor-length cape in the same print, making her ensemble worthy of a fashion superhero. The piece was even cinched with a red rose-shaped clasp, bringing the flowers to life for the occasion.

Related Sophie Turner Pops in Musical Score Blouse & Platform Boots at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Emma Stone Means Business in Striped Suit & Strapped Pumps at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Madelyn Cline Sharpens Up in Cutout LBD & Pumps at Stella McCartney's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Parker’s outfit was layered with sheer red tights to combat the Parisian winter chill and accessorized with sparkling diamond stud earrings, rings and a sculptural bracelet.

Nicole Ari Parker attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Parker sleekly finished her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The actress’ red satin style — which perfectly matched the hues of her garden-worthy outfit — included smooth triangular toes with rounded vamps, as well as closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height sleekly finished the pair, bringing Parker a streamlined height boost that matched her outfit’s romantically bold nature.

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nicole Ari Parker attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Valentino’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.