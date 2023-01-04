Nicole Ari Parker Slips on Ugg Boots With Two-Tone Blazer Minidress for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker looked effortlessly chic while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Jan. 4. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season.

Parker was all smiles as she strutted through the streets of the Big Apple. To combat the chilly winter temperatures, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star bundled up in a light gray ankle-length puffer coat.

Nicole Ari Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That’ TV in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

She kept the outerwear open to help show off the two-tone blazer dress that she was wearing underneath. The black and white minidress featured wide lapels with two large buttons on the bodice and side slant pockets. To elevate her ensemble, Parker accessorized with oversized statement earrings and a black and white choker necklace.

Ugg Classic II Short Shearling Boots. CREDIT: Bloomingdales

Sticking to a cozy style aesthetic, the “Brown Sugar” actress slipped into a pair of Ugg Classic II Short Shearling Boots. The sheepskin silhouette is one of the most popular go-to shoe styles during the colder months. The short boot has become iconic for its soft sheepskin, enduring design and versatility. Incorporating a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction.

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

