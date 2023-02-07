Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for ‘And Just Like That..’ Season 2

Nicole Ari Parker gave her outfit a colorful boost while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Feb. 6. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season.

Parker was spotted strutting through the streets of the Big Apple. The “Brown Sugar” actress was clearly thinking spring as she stepped out in a green Louis Vuitton button-down shirt. The vibrant top was tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg trousers that were decorated with a floral print on the side.

Nicole Ari Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That’ TV in New York City on Feb. 6, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To further elevate the moment, Parker accessorized her look with a multi-colored scarf that was wrapped around her neck and a bright yellow top handle bag.

Completing the “Soul Food” star’s look was a pair of nude sandals. The silhouette had a beaded strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

