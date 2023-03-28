Nicole Ari Parker Embraces Colorblocking in Purple Dress & Yellow Shawl With Knee-High Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Nicole Ari Parker served bold spring style while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City today. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is returning to HBO Max for a second season.

Parker brought a burst of color to the set. The “Brown Sugar” actress was spotted making her way out of the Nardos store. Parker wore a dramatic yellow wool shawl and a textured turtleneck dress that was held together by a thick green belt bag.

Nicole Ari Parker on the set of “And Just Like That” at Nardos store on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

To further elevate her ensemble, Parker accessorized with a multi-colored YSL handbag and oversized gold statement earrings. As for glam, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star went with soft neutral makeup and styled her hair blunt cut bob in loose waves and tapered bangs.

Completing Parker’s wardrobe, was a pair of blue knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Nicole Ari Parker’s knee-high boots on the set of “And Just Like That” on March 28, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Nicole Ari Parker on the set of “And Just Like That” at Nardos’ store on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

