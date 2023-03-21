Nicola Peltz Beckham Does Date Night With Husband Brooklyn Beckham in White Minidress & Platform Boots

Nicola Peltz Beckham coordinated her latest look with her husband.

The social media personality stepped out with Brooklyn Beckham for a date night in Los Angeles on Monday night. For the night out, Nicola wore a white mini dress covered in small sparkly embellishments. She added sheer black tights underneath and added a small black purse.

Beckham and Peltz are seen out on a date night on March 20 in LA. CREDIT: John Sciulli/WireImage

Nicola added a pair of black leather boots to round out the look. Her knee-high boots featured a pointed toe and thick platform base. The actress is known to wear the towering style frequently for her outings and formal affair. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Brooklyn’s outfit coordinated with Nicola’s without matching exactly. He wore a cream crewneck sweater with light khaki pants. He slipped into a pair of white sneakers with black soles.

The couple is known for their coordinating style. Prior to their wedding, the two wore matching custom Dior suits designed by the brand’s menswear director Kim Jones. This year, they also wore coordinating pink outfits to a celebration of Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty. In August, the two attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party, where they both opted for cutout tops and dark shoes.

