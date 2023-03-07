Nicola Peltz Elevates School-Girl Style in Pleated Miniskirt & 6-Inch Heels With Brooklyn Beckham at Miu Miu’s PFW Show

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were a coordinated couple at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week today. The pair joined a star-studded front row that included Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Kylie Minogue and Ziwe Fumudoh.

Peltz and Beckham were a matching duo at the high-fashion affair. Peltz mastered preppy style, arriving in a sleek black leather blazer that she teamed with a white button-down shirt and a gray pleated miniskirt. The 28-year-old actress slicked her hair back into a ponytail and simply accessorized with a small Miu Miu handbag.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz attend Miu Miu’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz attend Miu Miu’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

The media personality completed her wardrobe with sheer tights and a towering set of platform sandals that were also by Miu Miu. The slip-on silhouette had a large bow on the strap, a chunky outsole and sat a 6-inch triangular heel.

Related Jessica Alba Puts Edgy Twist on Preppy Style in Plaid Miniskirt & Heeled Boots at Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Emma Corrin Takes the Runway in Golden Sequined Briefs & Peep-Toe Heels at Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Brooklyn Beckham put a casual twist on sharp style for the occasion. The eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham followed in his wife’s footsteps and donned a black jacket with a simple white T-shirt and pleated trousers. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.

A closer look at Brooklyn Beckham’s loafers and Nicola Peltz’s platform sandals at the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz attend Miu Miu’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.