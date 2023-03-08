Nicola Peltz Takes Lux Leather to New Heights in 6-Inch Heels at Miu Miu’s PFW After-Party With Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz attended a Miu Miu dinner and after-party following the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show at Gigi Parisas during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was accompanied by her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Dressed in neutrals, Peltz wore a satin chocolate brown minidress paired with matching opaque tights. Overtop it all, the stylish figure wore a black leather jacket.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party at Gigi Parisas on March 07, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

As for accessories, Peltz wore shiny silver jewelry and toted a black mini Miu Miu bag.

On her feet, the star stood tall in black pointed platform heels, taking her to new heights. The style featured thick platforms, pointed toes and 6-inch block heels. The extra height elongated the model’s silhouette while offering her an impressive boost.

A closer look at Nicola Peltz’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

