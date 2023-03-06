Nicky Minaj Surprises Audience in Tie-dye Cloud Minidress & Matching Boots at Lil Wayne’s Rolling Loud Concert

Nicky Minaj made a surprise appearance at Lil Wayne’s concert last night in Inglewood, Calif. The show was part of the Rolling Loud festival that also featured performances by Lil Baby, City Girls, Travis Scott and more.

Minaj surprised the audience walking on stage in a minidress with a white and blue tie-dye pattern from Alexandre Vauthier‘s spring 2023 collection. The ’80s-inspired dress featured padded shoulders, a deep V-neck and a ruched finish on the front.

Minaj paired the number with the Chanel 22 large bag in washed denim with chain handles.

Known for her bold beauty looks, the rapper finished off the dreamy look with a long wig in two different shades of pink down to the end of her back and topped it with a braided bun in a lighter shade of pink.

For footwear, the “Anaconda” singer chose to match her dress with a pair of knee-high Vauthier boots from the same collection with the same blue and white pattern in tie-dyed denim. The $1,394 style also features a pointed toe embellished with crystals and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Alexandre Vauthier knee-high denim boots in tie-dye finish. CREDIT: Shopbob

When it comes to style, the rapper’s wardrobe is colorful, eclectic and lingerie-inspired. She translates that same eclectic spirit to her footwear, trying anything from thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi to chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine, but when it comes to getting on stage she has a clear favorite silhouette, the knee-high boot with pointed toe. Givenchy, Tamara Mellon and Louboutin are among some of her favorite brands when it comes to boots.

