Nicky Hilton Gets Wild in Sequined Zebra Print Dress & Black Pumps at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton attended Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show today during New York Fashion Week. Sat front-row alongside a star-studded group, Hilton wore an animal-printed dress and sparkling pumps.

Hilton was outfitted in a zebra-printed dress embellished with layers upon layers of coordinating sequins that offered the midi-length long-sleeve style lots of shine. Hilton finished her look off strong with plain but shiny silver studs.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

On her feet, Hilton opted for a shiny addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that complimented the black sequin detailing in her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera,Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

