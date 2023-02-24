Nicky Hilton Bundles Up in Padded Coat With Leather Leggings & Shearling Ankle Boots in NYC

Nicky Hilton bundled up while out in New York City on Feb. 23. The French Sole fashion designer was spotted walking the streets of the Big Apple after spending the day shopping.

To combat the chilly and breezy east coast temperatures, Hilton wore an olive green padded coat. The outerwear featured a thick hood and shearling lining for extra warmth and comfort. Underneath she layered with a simple black mock neck top and sleek leather leggings.

The media personality covered her straight blond tresses with a black knitted hat and continued to accessorize with dark round sunglasses and a brown suede handbag.

Giving her winter wardrobe a slick boost, Hilton slipped into J. Crew’s Nordic Winter boots. The ankle boots had a shearling lining on the inside and around the cuffs. The silhouette also included red laces, stitched accents around the outsole and a rigged square heel for greater traction.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear. The “Paris in Love” star favors pointy and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

