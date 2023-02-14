Nicky Hilton Channels the 1920s in Flapper-Inspired Feathery Dress & Pearl-Embellished Heels at Pamella Roland’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton arrived in 1920s style for Pamella Roland’s fall 2023 fashion show today during New York Fashion Week.
Hilton wore a round-neck Pamella Roland dress with a crystal-embellished double stream along the neckline. Black feathers cloaked the bodice with a replica of layers accenting the dress down to its hem.
Rosettes are a staple of the season and to complement her black and silver colorway she accessorized with a black clutch that featured a metallic flower on the flap of the handbag.
Completing her vintage-inspired look, Hilton slipped on a pair of Diamond of Elizabeth by Mach & Mach. The style is adorned with ankle straps full of pearls and features a heel between 3 and 4 inches high with gems embellishing the tip of the vamp.
New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.