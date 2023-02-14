Nicky Hilton Channels the 1920s in Flapper-Inspired Feathery Dress & Pearl-Embellished Heels at Pamella Roland’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton arrived in 1920s style for Pamella Roland’s fall 2023 fashion show today during New York Fashion Week.

Hilton wore a round-neck Pamella Roland dress with a crystal-embellished double stream along the neckline. Black feathers cloaked the bodice with a replica of layers accenting the dress down to its hem.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Pamella Roland show on Feb. 14 during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rosettes are a staple of the season and to complement her black and silver colorway she accessorized with a black clutch that featured a metallic flower on the flap of the handbag.

Nicky Hilton and Pamella Roland photographed at the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Completing her vintage-inspired look, Hilton slipped on a pair of Diamond of Elizabeth by Mach & Mach. The style is adorned with ankle straps full of pearls and features a heel between 3 and 4 inches high with gems embellishing the tip of the vamp.

Nicky Hilton wears Mach & Mach point-toe sandals to the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

