Nicky Hilton Serves ’60s Style in Leopard Print Coat, Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Nicky Hilton put a glamorous touch on her winter wardrobe for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The French Sole fashion designer joined a host of A-list stars at the event including Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Wintour.

Hilton arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a cozy leopard print coat. Underneath, the socialite wore a short-sleeve black lace dress. The piece had a fitted bodice and a slightly ruffled hemline. Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Hilton accessorized with black leather opera gloves and a small black handbag.

Nicky Hilton attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The model’s hair was styled in a chic updo. As for makeup, Hilton went with winged eyeliner, a dust of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the media personality’s ensemble was a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out under her dress and included a triangular, pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Nicky Hilton attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear. The “Paris in Love” star favors pointy and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 collection in the gallery.