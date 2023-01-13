Nicky Hilton Goes Business Casual in Black Blazer Dress, Diamonds & Pointy Pumps for The Clear Cut

Nicky Hilton celebrated natural diamonds with The Clear Cut in New York City on Thursday night.

To the event, the socialite wore a black long-sleeve blazer dress. Her ensemble, from Alice + Olivia, featured a double-breasted style with pockets on the front of the garment with white detailing on the hem and lapels. Hilton added a silver sparkly tennis necklace from The Clear Cut as well.

Hilton celebrates Natural Diamonds with The Clear Cut and De Beers at Pebble Bar NYC on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Hilton went with a classic choice for her footwear. She donned black pumps in a suede finish with a sharp, pointed toe. The shoes, courtesy of Gianvito Rossi, were complete with a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

The sleek style has gained prominence with several stars like Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker and Khloe Kardashian also donning the chic silhouette over the past few months.

Pat Dambe, Hilton and Olivia Landau celebrate Natural Diamonds with The Clear Cut and De Beers at Pebble Bar NYC on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are often glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years when she first burned onto the scene. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Dior, Valentino and Chanel. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

