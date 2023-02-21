Nicky Hilton Does Barbiecore in Pink Valentino Minidress With Matching PVC Pumps

Nicky Hilton brought Barbiecore to the streets of New York today.

Hilton went all-hot pink while clad in a Valentino minidress that was heavily monogrammed and worn underneath a matching monogrammed cropped jacket.

Nicky Hilton out in New York on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham

Keeping the pink party going, the businesswoman wore opaque monogrammed Valentino tights and carried a hot pink leather bucket bag featuring similarly transfixing monogrammed peekaboo detailing.

Hilton’s lengthy blond hair was parted down the middle, the ends embellished with loose curls.

Hilton finished her monochrome outfit with another pop of pink thanks to Amina Muaddi. The “Paris in Love” star slipped into a pair of Muaddi’s Begum pumps, crafted from smooth pink see-through PVC with pointed toes. The angular pink pumps totaled 4 inches in height and included Muaddi’s signature rounded crystal Begum embellishments on each toe.

Related Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Caged Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Feathery Cardigan at Badgley Mischka's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Anne Hathaway Commands Attentions in Daring Valentino Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at 'She Came to Me' Berlin Premiere Nicky Hilton Gets Wild in Sequined Zebra Print Dress & Black Pumps at Michael Kors' Fall 2023 NYFW Show

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Gotham

Amina Muaddi Begum embellished transparent pumps. CREDIT: via Saks Fifth Avenue

The Barbiecore trend refers to the resurgence of hot pink hues, the saturated shade imbued into many popular silhouettes over the past year. The trend has taken off and has been adopted by a multitude of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Meghan Trainor, and Kate Beckinsale. Amidst the “Barbiecore” craze came Valentino’s signature “Pink PP,” a hue that, much like Schiaparelli’s “Shocking Pink,” has become the brand’s identity in a sense. The vibrant shade coined by Valentino has been made into dresses, sets, shoes, and more.

Nicky Hilton out in New York on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out all the footwear from Nicky Hilton’s Spring 2022 collection with French Sole.