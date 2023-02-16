Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Caged Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Feathery Cardigan at Badgley Mischka’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton brought sparkling style to Badgley Mischka’s fall 2023 collection show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. The French Sole fashion designer gave her casual wardrobe a glittery boost for the high-fashion affair held at Spring Studios.

Hilton appeared on the scene in a shimmery blue cardigan. The piece featured sheer sleeves, silk lining and dramatic feathery cuffs. Underneath, she wore a simple white top that had a lace neckline and skinny jeans.

Nicky Hilton attends Badgley Mischka runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the media personality accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a statement silver necklace, a watch and a small baby blue handbag. Hilton parted her hair on the side put a slight bend on the end. She opted for soft makeup and a glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Hilton completed her look with a pair caged crystal-embellished pumps. The strappy silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe, a thin strap along the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s sparkling caged pumps at the Badgley Mischka NYFW runway show on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton attends Badgley Mischka runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

