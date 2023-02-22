Nicki Minaj Bursts With Color in Beaded Bra, Feathers & White Sneakers at Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival

Nicki Minaj has been living it up while celebrating Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper returned to her home country for the island’s annual event, which kicked off on Feb. 20.

Minaj has continued to give her fans an inside look at the festivities through a series of posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, the “Do We Have A Problem” artist uploaded a set of carousel-style images, which sees her posing in a form-fitting violet bodysuit. Styled by DiAndre Tristan, the one-piece garment featured beading on the chest and was decorated with Mardi Gras colors.

Minaj complemented her outfit with a pair of fishnet tights and pink Chanel earrings from the spring 2022 collection. The “Starships” musician swapped her fiery red tresses for dark curly hair that was swept on the side. She also wore a feathered back piece, adding a dramatic touch to her carnival style. As for glam, she went with glittery green eyeshadow and a glossy pink pout.

Completing Minaj’s wardrobe was a pair of white sneakers by Alexander McQueen. Crafted in calf leather, these smooth white sneakers feature a round toe, large flat laces and Alexander McQueen signature on the tongue and heel counter.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. Her go-to shoe styles have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip-Hop Video award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Minaj is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front-row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

