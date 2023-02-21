Nicki Minaj Pops in Plunging Pink Corset With Denim Shorts & Knee-High Jimmy Choo Boots for Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival

Nicki Minaj gave her pretty pink style a fierce upgrade in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the “Super Bass” rapper took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek of her time at Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival through a series of images. After keeping a low profile, Minaj touched down in her home country to celebrate the island’s annual event, which kicked off on Feb. 20.

The new photos see Minaj posing in front of a balcony. The “Good Form” musician was certainly dressed for the occasion, sporting a pink satin Versace medusa corset top, which was layered over a white tank top and plunging pink lace bralette.

The chart-topping artist teamed the tops with Good American denim shorts and accessorized with a mini pink Chanel crossbody bag. Minaj debuted fiery red hair, which was parted on the side and styled wavy. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a pink pout.

Completing the award-winning artist’s look was Jimmy Choo’s Dreece knee-high boot in candy pink. Made in Italy, the high-energy pair is presented with a striking pointed-toe silhouette, leather cuff bracelet and 3.7-inch heel.

Jimmy Choo’s Dreece knee-high boot CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. Her go-to shoe styles have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Minaj is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front-row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

