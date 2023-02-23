Nicki Minaj Pops in Striped Bikini & Blue YSL Pumps for Queen Radio Announcement

Nicki Minaj dropped a huge surprise on her fans.

The award-winning rapper took to Instagram to announce the return of Queen Radio. The show will debut on March 3 and will be available to stream on Amp, a live radio app on Amazon.

To celebrate the news, Minaj uploaded a photo of herself posing on a blue sofa in a blue and white striped Caroline Constas Marta bikini. The two-piece set included a plunging bralette top and coordinating high-waist bottoms.

To amp up the glam factor, the “Super Bass” singer went with a shimmering blue and silver eyeshadow and swept her long curly tresses on the side. She simply accessorized with gold Van Cleef ankle bracelets.

Completing Minaj’s look were YSL’s Instinct silk pumps in Picasso blue. Made in Italy, the slip-on silhouette includes a smooth sole, a high counter at the back for extra support and a 4.3-inch stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. Her go-to shoe styles have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

The chart topping musician is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front-row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

