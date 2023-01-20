Nia Long Poses in White-Hot Dress With Omarion at ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long was among the stars that showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village on Wednesday. Long stars in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. On the red carpet, the actress also posed with singer Omarion.

Long donned a white-hot strapless dress for the occasion. The ensemble was fitted and featured a corset top with a floor-length skirt.

Nia Long and Omarion attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 17, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Keeping with a goddess-like approach, she went for a natural but glamorous makeup look made perfect with a sultry smoky eye. Long accessorized with glittering earrings and a simple diamond bangle bracelet.

The hem of the dress hid her footwear, but she likely selected strappy sandals with a stiletto heel. “The Best Man” actress gravitates towards sky-high heels to elevate her 5’2 height.

Nia Long, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny and Kenya Barris attend the Netflix World Premiere of “You People” on Jan. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Nia Long attends the Netflix World Premiere of “You People” on Jan. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Omarion went for a comfier vibe wearing a long-sleeve “Fear of God Essentials” crewneck with furry camo-printed joggers. On his feet, he strapped on pair of chunky combat boots in black designed with a thick outsole and no laces. The “Ice Box” singer layered two diamond and pearl necklaces to complete the look.

Omarion attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kenya Barris’ latest Netflix film “You People” is centered around a new couple and their families reckoning with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences. The film features an all-star ensemble including Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. It will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning Jan. 27.

