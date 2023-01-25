Natasha Lyonne Grooves in Psychedelic 70s-Inspired Suit & 5-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Natasha Lyonne threw it back to the 70s while sitting down for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode saw the “Russian Doll” actress dressed nostalgically in a sequined suit and towering footwear.

Lyonne spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about supporting fellow actress Aubrey Plaza for her “SNL” hosting debut and shared some of the guest stars appearing in her new show “Poker Face.”

Natasha Lyonne on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

All suited up, Lyonne’s look was comprised of an oversized blazer and matching trousers, both the top and bottom featuring a psychedelic zebra print in a heavily sequined fabric. Underneath her blazer, the New York native sported a bright blue button-down kept slightly unbuttoned for a more relaxed fit, the billowing top tucked into her shimmering trousers. The blouse was also worn alongside a matching ascot that further drove home those 70s vibes. Opting for simple accessories, Lyonne stacked on a few silver rings, allowing her outfit to shine all on its own.

Lifting herself to new heights, Lyonne sported a pair of shiny black platform heels that added a major boost to her look. The pair featured chunky soles, glossy uppers, a bulky silhouette and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Natasha Lyonne on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who possesses an uncanny ability to tell when anyone is lying. This gift lands the main character in a sticky situation with a casino manager looking to exploit her talents. The first episode of the comedy-drama will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Jan. 26.

