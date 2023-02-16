Natasha Lyonne Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Crystal-Embellished Cutout Top on ‘James Corden’

Natasha Lyonne put an edgy touch on all-black attire while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The “Poker Face” star was joined by the show’s creator Rian Johnson.

“Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale, played by Lyonne, who possesses an uncanny ability to tell when anyone is lying. This gift lands the main character in a sticky situation with a casino manager looking to exploit her talents. Episodes of the comedy-drama are currently available to stream on Peacock.

During the interview, Lyonne and Johnson recalled how they became friends before the show. Lyonne also revealed the housewarming gift Johnson gave her for her Los Angeles home, which was a giant poster for Peter Falk.

(L-R) Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

For the appearance, Lyonne wore a coordinating two-piece ensemble by Givenchy. Her outfit consisted of a sleek long-sleeve black top and a matching midi skirt. Both pieces included a large crystal-embellished circle cutout and the skirt had a thigh-high slit.

Johnson was sharply dressed for the late-night talk show. The filmmaker was a dark blue suit with a button-down shirt and matching tie. On his feet was a pair of black leather boots.

Natasha Lyonne appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, the “Russian Doll” star completed her look with a towering set of platform sandals. The silhouette had a chunky outsole, a thin ankle strap and a 6-inch rectangle heel.

A closer look at Natasha Lyonne’s platform sandals while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

You can often find Lyonne in a variety of colorful suits, sets and dresses featuring campy details and patterns from glamorous brands like Miu Miu and Moschino. On the footwear front, the “Russian Doll” actress usually gravitates towards thigh-high and ankle boots, mules and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Schiaparelli, Hermes and Gucci on the red carpet.

