Natalia Bryant Amps Up Denim Midi Skirt With Purple Knee-High Boots at Tommy Hilfiger’s Dinner

Natalia Bryant served edgy street style for Tommy Hilfiger’s dinner on Feb. 13. The event was held during New York Fashion Week at The Nines in SoHo.

For the occasion, the eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant wore a full denim ensemble by Tommy Hilfiger. Natalia’s outfit consisted of a light-wash cropped denim jacket and a coordinating pleated midi skirt. The model completed her look with a plunging white bralette top.

To place more emphasis on her outfit, Natalia simply accessorized with hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a small black handbag. As for glam, the media personality went with soft, subtle makeup and pinned her curly tresses back.

Adding a pop of color to her look Natalia slipped into a pair of purple knee-high boots. The slouchy style had an almond-shaped toe and was set on a spiked stiletto heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

