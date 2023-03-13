Natalia Bryant Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 in Dramatic Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Metallic Sandals

Natalia Bryant elegantly dressed for Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party. The soireé was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and joined by Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and more celebrities.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a black velvet fitted gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves that connected to a satin floor-length train.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bryant accessorized with a set of diamond rings and a sparkling pair of hoops. She added a black velvet clutch to the look. Bryant kept her dark brown hair in a side-swept style with soft curls cascading down the back of her gown.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of sandals. The metallic heels featured an almond toe that was decorated with a thin toe strap. The back of the heels was hidden by the floor-length gown but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bryant was accompanied to the after-party by her mother, Vanessa Bryant. The philanthropist sparkled as she arrived at the event wearing a long sleeve black sequin gown with hidden heels.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The model is on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the 7-inch platform pumps she wore to the Versace Fall 2023 runway show last week.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

