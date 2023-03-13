×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Natalia Bryant Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 in Dramatic Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Metallic Sandals

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
View Gallery 168 Images

Natalia Bryant elegantly dressed for Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party. The soireé was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and joined by Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and more celebrities.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a black velvet fitted gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves that connected to a satin floor-length train.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Bryant accessorized with a set of diamond rings and a sparkling pair of hoops. She added a black velvet clutch to the look. Bryant kept her dark brown hair in a side-swept style with soft curls cascading down the back of her gown.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of sandals. The metallic heels featured an almond toe that was decorated with a thin toe strap. The back of the heels was hidden by the floor-length gown but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Related

Salma Hayek Shines in Sequin Thigh-High Slit Dress & Lacy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Daughter Valentina Pinault

Queen Latifah Means Business in Black & White Suit With Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Pedro Pascal Shows Support to Sister Javiera Pascal at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 in Zegna Suit & Dress Shoes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Bryant was accompanied to the after-party by her mother, Vanessa Bryant. The philanthropist sparkled as she arrived at the event wearing a long sleeve black sequin gown with hidden heels.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The model is on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike, and Adidas. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the 7-inch platform pumps she wore to the Versace Fall 2023 runway show last week.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Natalia Diamante Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Natalia Bryant attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu. 

PHOTOS: Vanity Fair Oscar Party: All the Red Carpet Looks & Photos 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad