Natalia Bryant Embraces All-Black Dressing in Pencil Skirt & Loafers for Kobe Bryant’s Hands & Footprints Placing Ceremony

Natalia Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the unveiling of her late father Kobe Bryant’s hands and footprints ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on March 15. The eldest daughter of the basketball legend attended the event with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and two younger sisters Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant.
In 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and footprints imprinted on the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre. To commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his hands and footprints in the forecourt of the legendary venue.
Natalia was sharply dressed for the occasion. The model wore a black duster coat that she kept draped on her shoulders. She layered the outerwear with a button-down silk shirt that was tucked into a high-waist pencil skirt.
As for accessories, the 20-year-old star added dangling earrings, a collection of bracelets and a leather top-handle bag.
When it came down to the shoes, Natalia slipped into Saint Laurent Patent Le Loafers. Made in Italy, the silhouette included a round toe and cutout saddle straps topped with monogram hardware.
Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.
When it comes to shoes, Natalia tends to gravitate towards bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.
PHOTOS: See more stars who love wearing loafers in the gallery.