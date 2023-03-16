Natalia Bryant Embraces All-Black Dressing in Pencil Skirt & Loafers for Kobe Bryant’s Hands & Footprints Placing Ceremony

Natalia Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the unveiling of her late father Kobe Bryant’s hands and footprints ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on March 15. The eldest daughter of the basketball legend attended the event with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and two younger sisters Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant.

In 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and footprints imprinted on the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre. To commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his hands and footprints in the forecourt of the legendary venue.

Natalia Bryant speaks at the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints placing ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA

(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Natalia was sharply dressed for the occasion. The model wore a black duster coat that she kept draped on her shoulders. She layered the outerwear with a button-down silk shirt that was tucked into a high-waist pencil skirt.

Related Austin Butler Poses in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Heeled Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Kaia Gerber Natalia Bryant Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 in Dramatic Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Metallic Sandals Hugh Grant Makes Matching Statement With Wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein at Oscars for Interviews on Red Carpet 2023

As for accessories, the 20-year-old star added dangling earrings, a collection of bracelets and a leather top-handle bag.

Natalia Bryant speaks at the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Natalia slipped into Saint Laurent Patent Le Loafers. Made in Italy, the silhouette included a round toe and cutout saddle straps topped with monogram hardware.

A closer look at Natalia Bryant’s Saint Laurent Le Loafers. CREDIT: Getty Images

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Jeanie Buss and Byron Scott attend the unveiling and permanently placing of Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Natalia tends to gravitate towards bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature an array of more tonal styles, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

PHOTOS: See more stars who love wearing loafers in the gallery.