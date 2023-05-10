Natalia Bryant Snaps Shoe Selfie in Glossy Heels With Aimee Song at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Natalia Bryant looked classy as she attended Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant sat front row at the fashion show wearing an all-black ensemble with a sleeveless minidress that featured a white button-down closure. She paired the high neck piece with opaque stockings.

Natalia Bryant at Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Natalia Bryant

Bryant opted for gold accessories with a ring, a pair of huggies and an assortment of bracelets. She added to the look with a quilted mini vanity bag with a gold crossbody linked chain. Bryant kept her dark brown hair in a half-down style with soft waves cascading down the front of her dress, She opted for minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The model showed off her footwear in a shoe selfie with Aimee Song. She slipped into a pair of black pumps. The patent leather heels featured a pointed toe and a buckle that sat right at the center of her foot. The back of her heels were hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Natalia Bryant at Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Natalia Bryant

Bryant is on top of her footwear game. When she’s keeping it casual, Bryant opts for a classic pair of sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the model likes to slip into a glamorous pair of heels like the 7-inch platform pumps she wore to the Versace fall 2023 runway show this past March.

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.