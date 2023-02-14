Natalia Bryant Upgrades Power Suit With Graphic T-shirt & Chunky Velcro Sandals at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Natalia Bryant gave a business-chic ensemble a trendy boost for Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week show today. For his latest capsule, Maxwell ventures down memory lane by updating past silhouettes with a restrained palette of grey, brown, black and navy blue.

The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served sophisticated style while arriving at the high-fashion affair. Natalia posed for photos in a beige power suit. The model’s wardrobe consisted of a sharp blazer jacket and coordinating high-waist flare-leg trousers.

Natalia Bryant attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week In New York City on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Natalia complemented both pieces with a white graphic T-shirt. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a white handbag. The media personality slicked her curly tresses back into a ponytail and added a bold pop of color to the look with pink eyeshadow.

Completing Natalia’s look was a pair of platform sandals. The shoe style had a thick velcro strap across the toe and a round outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

A closer look at Natalia Bryant’s platform sandals at the Brandon Maxwell NYFW show on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Natalia Bryant attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week In New York City on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

