Naomi Watts Goes All Black in Asymmetrical Dress With Flower Earrings & Leather Sandals at Tribeca Ball 2023

Naomi Watts stepped out in sophisticated style for the Tribeca Ball 2023 in New York City on Tuesday. Held at the New York Academy of Art, the event celebrates emerging artists and proceeds from the evening go to the school’s scholarships and public programming.

For the affair, Watts wore a sleeveless black dress by Dries Van Noten. The top of the garment featured a plunging, deep V-neckline, sharp pointy lapels and a peplum hem. While the bottom included an asymmetrical skirt with slightly ruffled details on the side.

Naomi Watts attends the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Naomi Watts attends the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Adding a spring touch to the look, “The Watcher” actress simply accessorized with flower earrings and a large flower statement ring. Watts parted her short blond tresses on the side and styled her hair straight. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a matte pink pout.

Completing the “King Kong” star’s look was a pair of black leather sandals. The slip-on silhouette had a round outsole, a thick strap across the toe and was set on a small square heel.

Naomi Watts attends the Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by like Zimmermann, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, the film producer tends to gravitate towards embellished loafers, block-heeled sandals, comfy sneakers and a variety of pumps.

