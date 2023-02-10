Naomi Campbell Goes Casual-Chic in Breezy Pleated Dress With Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Sneakers for J.P. Chase Morgan Event

Naomi Campbell was casual-chic for her latest appearance. The legendary supermodel joined several stars at a J.P. Chase Morgan event in Miami Beach, Fla. on Feb. 9.

For the outing, Campbell wore a breezy white dress. The piece fell delicately off her shoulders and featured thick straps underneath. The garment also had billowy sleeves, a high-low pleated hemline and was held together by a wide cream belt.

Naomi Campbell attends the J.P. Morgan Chase event in Miami Beach, Fla. on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Further elevating the moment, Campbell accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, a black handbag and a dainty necklace and bracelet. She styled her hair straight and added a pop of color with pink lipstick.

Completing Campbell’s wardrobe was the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort sneakers. A basketball silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort pairs supportive ankle-length uppers with reactive cushioning thanks to Zoom Air technology underfoot. This pair is presented in a soft Fossil Stone colorway for a versatile finish. The shoe style also features a rubber sole front lace-up fastening, paneled design, signature Swoosh logo detail and signature Air Jordan Wings logo.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Sneakers. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. Campbell model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

