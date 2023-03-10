Naomi Campbell Owns the Runway in Crystal-Embellished Black Dress & Strappy Pumps at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell commanded attention as she walked the runway for Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night.

The legendary model wore an all-black ensemble. Campbell was dressed in an intricately-structured dress designed with crystal embellishments along the bodice while two single straps accentuated her décolletage.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The gown was complemented by extra-long textured leather gloves that offered up the perfect amount of edge. Her makeup featured a fierce eyeliner while her hair was styled in her classic bone-straight hairstyle with a clean part down the middle.

For footwear, she strapped on a pair of pointy-toe pumps to complete the look. The pair featured tailored straps with the Versace emblem aligned perfectly along the foot with the wide straps.

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Tod’s, Boss, Dior and many more.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

