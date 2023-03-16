Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Suit Dress & Glossy Pumps at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Naomi Campbell returned to the runway for Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show in Miami on March 15. The event turned into a star-studded affair as celebrity stylist Law Roach, DJ Khaled and Pamela Anderson also made an appearance in the show.

Campbell had all eyes on her as she strut down the stage in a black suit-inspired dress. The sharp piece featured a plunging deep V-neckline, fitted bodice and thigh-high center slit at the front and the back.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway in Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show on March 15, 2023, in Miami.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the legendary supermodel opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair bone straight. As for makeup, Campbell went with a dark smokey eye and pink pout.

Completing Campbell’s wardrobe was a set of pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style had a glossy finish and included a triangular pointed-toe and clear strap around the ankle.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway in Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. Campbell model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway in Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show on March 15, 2023, in Miami.

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

