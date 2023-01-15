Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Wins Miss Universe 2023 First Runner-Up Spot in Shimmering Style

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was named the first runner-up tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe crown and Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic, rounded out the final three.
Dudamel wore an over-the-shoulder dress that was embellished with sequins in light blue, dark blue and gold. It was complete with a mesh cape and heels.
The outcome of the beauty competition came after a final question and answer segment. She was asked, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?”
The fashion designer responded: “If I get to win Miss Universe, I will follow the legacy that many women across the universe have showed to be part of this organization, because Miss Universe has demonstrated that they choose women who inspire with their messages, and transform with their actions. And that’s precisely what I would like to do.” She continued, “I’m a fashion designer by profession, but I’m a designer of dreams as a woman, thank you so much.”
The Miss Universe organization is undergoing a progressive change under its new owner, transgender businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, who bought the pageant last year for $20,000,000 along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Now, married women and mothers can compete. In another show of visibility for under-represented communities, gender noncomforming musician Big Freedia served as judge and performer.
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel (now Miss Universe) wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look.
Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic, was named second runner-up. She had on a blush dress with silver embellishments and a sweetheart neckline. She wore sandals featuring embellished straps.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo were the night’s hosts.
