Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Rhinestoned Trousers on Top of the Empire State Building

Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel visited the Empire State Building today, showing off her diamond and sapphire-encrusted crown high above the New York City skyline.

Gabriel was dressed elegantly in a tufted white blouse that gave her ensemble an interestingly textured touch. On bottom, the model sported rhinestoned high-waisted bell bottoms made of sheer fabric. Starting up at the top, the silver rhinestones and crystals were packed tightly together, dispersing as they made their way down the pants towards the flared hem.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visits The Empire State Building on Jan. 17, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Empire State Re

Although they were slightly hard to see because of her pants, Gabriel was wearing peep-toe platform heels reaching at least 6 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

In one of her post-win interviews, Gabriel enthusiastically claimed her pride for her multicultural background, stating, “The support is everything. I feel it in my heart. I heard it in the room. It was an amazing energy. The Filipino blood is so strong. We are hardworking, we’re fun and we’re determined, and I’m so proud to be half-Filipina.”

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrated international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event called upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown was bestowed upon the 2023 winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

