Miss Dominican Republic Flatters Her Feet in Bejeweled Sandals With Sparkling Dress at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez was a vision in a silver-on-silver ensemble at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For her final outfit of the pageant, Martínez wore a shining silver gown that featured a sweetheart necklace, intricate embroidery along the waist and ribs, and a subtle sparkling fringe along the slit of the dress. To coordinate with the color, the Miss Universe finalist wore a pair of shimmering silver sandals with bling-heavy straps across the toes and around her ankles.

Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez (left) at during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

During the Q&A portion of the pageant, Martínez made a powerful statement about education when asked what is the most significant obstacle that women in her country currently face, and what should be done to resolve the issue.

Related Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in 7-Inch Valentino Heels & Shimmering Playsuit With Sharp Shoulders Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino Sparkles in Sheer Dress and Platforms at Miss Universe 2023 Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela Shines in Silver Heels at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez detail. CREDIT: Getty Images

Martínez stated, “I believe the most significant obstacle women in my country face is access to education. There’s a number of women and children in our country that cannot go to school and don’t have lack of access to go to them and I believe we should do something about it now. We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, they want to play, to educate themselves. Not be mothers, not be wives. It is the moment now to take action…”

Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez walks onstage in glimmering gold outfit during the 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

While Martínez was among several finalists for Miss Universe 2023, along with Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos, ultimately Miss United States R’bonney Gabriel was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2023.

(L-R) Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez, Miss Curaçao Gabriela Dos Santos, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event calls upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown will be bestowed upon the 2023 winner by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

PHOTOS: Miss Universe National Costumes 2023