Miranda Lambert Gets Honored at Texas Medal of Arts Awards in Black Sequin Dress & Sparkling Pumps

Miranda Lambert put on a dazzling display on her latest red carpet.

The country singer attended the Texas Medal of Arts Awards on Wednesday as an honoree. The event celebrated creative excellence, exemplary talent, and outstanding contributions by Texans in various creative disciplines.

To the ceremony, Lembert wore a black midi dress covered in black sequins. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves. Lambert added a few rings and carried a small black clutch bag. She also donned her medal as another accessory.

Lambert attends the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards on Feb. 22 in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The musician slipped into a pair of black pumps that matched her dress perfectly. The pointed-toe heels were covered in crystals, adding even more sparkle to the ensemble. Lambert is known to rock a pump on the red carpet; she wore a bright pink pair to the Pre-Grammy Gala and then another pair of black pointy-toe heels the next night at the Grammy Awards.

A closer look at Lambert’s heels. CREDIT: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Lambert performs at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards on Feb. 22 in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Gary Miller/Getty Images

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers.

