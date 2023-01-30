Miranda Lambert Cheers on Kansas City Chiefs in Hoodie, Leggings & Multicolored Sneakers

Miranda Lambert’s NFL team is going to the Super Bowl.

The country singer posted to her Instagram on Sunday showing her support for the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, they will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

In her post, Lambert went full fan mode in a Chiefs sweatshirt. The “Heart Like Mine” musician wore a red hoodie that read “Kansas City Chiefs” on it with the team’s logo. She paired the sweater with black leggings. She also wore a white beanie complete with a brown pom pom at the top.

For her footwear, Lambert added a pair of comfortable kicks. She wore low-top multicolored sneakers. The shoes featured shades of yellow, blue, purple and more and were complete with white laces as well as a thick white outer sole. The singer tends to stick with sneakers for her off-duty outfits. She has been known to wear styles from brands like Golden Goose, New Balance and Converse in the past.

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers.

