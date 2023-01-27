Miranda Lambert Goes Beachside in Bikini Top, Raw-Cut Shorts & Sneakers With Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Anniversary Celebration

Miranda Lambert posted to her Instagram on Thursday celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary to Brendan McLoughlin. The couple tied the knot in 2019 on a farm near Nashville.

The signer shared a series of photos with her husband while on vacation. In her post, Lambert wore a laid-back look, perfect for the beach.

Lambert wore a black bikini top and tied a white button-down long-sleeve shirt at the waist. She paired the top with bright pink cutoff high-waisted shorts.

Lambert added a pink headband that tied into the shorts perfectly. She stacked a watch and several bracelets, including brown and turquoise colored bands.

The singer completed her outfit with a pair of classic white sneakers. Her low-top kicks featured white laces and were made of soft canvas material. White sneakers remain the ideal go-to casual footwear. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers from brands like Golden Goose, New Balance and Converse.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Lambert’s best shoe moments through the years.