Ming Lee Simmons Puts Casual Spin on Bodycon Dress With Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers at St. Barths

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ming Lee Simmons continued her sensational style streak while vacationing in St. Barths on Wednesday. The 22-year-old model uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, where she’s seen sporting a simple cream minidress that included thin straps, a scooped neckline and fitted skirt.

The eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a necklace and several bracelets. Sticking to a casual vibe, Ming parted her hair in the middle and styled it in two braids. She opted for a fresh face, no makeup look and carried her essential items in a small cream handbag.

Ming Lee Simmons via Instagram Stories on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Reverse Mocha’, Sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT

When it came down to the shoes, she completed her look with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” sneakers. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” delivers a twist on the original “Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low from 2019. The upper combines a brown suede base with ivory leather overlays and the Houston rapper’s signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side, featuring oversized dimensions and a neutral cream finish. Contrasting scarlet accents distinguish a pair of woven Nike Air tongue tags, as well as mismatched Cactus Jack and retro Wings logos embroidered on each heel tab. A vintage off-white rubber midsole is bolstered with encapsulated Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a brown rubber outsole underfoot.

Related Kendall Jenner Gets Sporty in Mesh Sneakers, Sports Bra and Leggings in Los Angeles Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Checkered Bikini & Crochet Cargo Pants With Mom Kimora Lee Simmons on Boat Ride Why Jordan Brand Created an Easy-Entry Shoe for Kids

Ming Lee is certainly following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style Air Jordan sneakers in the gallery.