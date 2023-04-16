Ming Lee Simmons Gets Party-Ready in Crochet Bralette & Combat Boots for Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Ming Lee Simmons brought edgy style to Revolve Festival 2023. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

On Saturday, the eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons uploaded a series of carousel images following the event. The new photos see Ming Lee posing next to a plush couch and under sunny weather with palm trees.

For the occasion, the 23-year-old model wore a black long-sleeve crop top, a coordinating high-waist flowy skirt and a printed crochet bralette. Ming Lee accessorized her look with small hoop earrings, a thin gold body chain, midi rings and bangle bracelets. She carried her must-haves in a quilted leather Chanel backpack.

Ming Lee styled her hair in long cornrow braids and curled the ends. As for glam, she opted for pink blush and a glossy neutral pout.

Adding a dose of edge to the look, Ming Lee slipped into a pair of combat boots. The rugged platform silhouette featured a chunky outsole, thin laces and was set on a thick, round heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

